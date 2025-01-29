Louisiana’s CADA Insurance Services acquired by national firm

CADA Insurance Services, a Louisiana-based insurance company with an office in Baton Rouge, has been acquired by Trucordia, a national insurance firm headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

CADA offers auto, commercial, home and general liability insurance as well as workers’ compensation solutions. Its Baton Rouge office is near the intersection of Florida and Wooddale boulevards. In addition to its Baton Rouge office, the company has offices in Chalmette, Gretna and Kenner.

Trucordia employs over 5,000 people across the country and boasts its status as a “top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage,” ranking No. 19 on Business Insurance’s 2024 Top 100 Brokers list. The firm used to be called PCF Insurance but rebranded as Trucordia in October.

According to a statement, Trucordia’s acquisition of CADA is part of its “transformational growth strategy,” which is built upon acquiring businesses with high growth potential in target industries and markets that enhance its offerings to its clients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.