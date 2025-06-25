Louisiana’s $80M energy efficiency program is under fire

A little-known Louisiana program has funneled nearly $80 million into energy efficiency upgrades for schools, parks, and other public buildings—without competitive bidding or independent oversight, Floodlight writes.

Funded by utility ratepayers and overseen by the state’s Public Service Commission, the initiative has helped install energy-saving lights and HVAC systems statewide. But critics, including consumer advocates and a sitting commissioner, call it a patronage-driven system lacking transparency, audits and clear cost-effectiveness.

Each commissioner controls millions in project funds within their district, often awarded based on contractor proposals rather than public bids. Some upgrades, like lighting for rarely used ballfields, won’t pay for themselves for over a century. Administrative costs, critics argue, are also far higher than claimed—up to 35%, according to one analysis.

While defenders say the program benefits communities and reduces utility costs, others point to campaign donations from participating contractors and cozy utility relationships as reasons for reform. A recent push for third-party oversight failed on a 3-2 partisan vote.

