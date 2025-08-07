Louisianans are paying more for electricity this summer. Here’s the main reason

Louisiana households and businesses are paying sharply higher electricity bills this summer, with July costs climbing to levels not seen since 2022, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Cleco customers saw the steepest spike—up 29% from last year—while Entergy and SWEPCO bills also rose by double digits, according to Louisiana Public Service Commission data.

Utility companies point to soaring natural gas prices, which peaked in March, as the primary driver. Entergy and others pass those fuel costs directly to customers as “fuel adjustment” charges. But prices have begun easing, suggesting relief may be coming, especially as summer heat wanes.

Still, experts say gas prices tell only part of the story. Economist David Dismukes blames utilities for dragging their feet on grid upgrades and missing opportunities to improve efficiency.

Consumer advocates argue that utilities have little financial incentive to reduce energy waste.

With demand for LNG rising overseas and Louisiana’s grid aging at home, long-term fixes may require cleaner, cheaper options—like utility-scale solar or reconductoring aging lines.

