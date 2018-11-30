Louisiana voting machine work stalls, with no date to resume

Louisiana’s work to replace voting machines it bought 13 years ago has remained stalled for months, amid bid-rigging allegations, a voided contract award and claims of political meddling.



Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has no immediate timeline for restarting the replacement effort as he waits to learn if the canceled contract award will prompt litigation.



That means there’s no schedule for when Louisiana will get new voting machines, with a major statewide election year approaching.



Louisiana’s chief procurement officer, finding problems with the bid and selection process, canceled a deal with Dominion Voting Systems to replace the voting machines. Ardoin has criticized the decision.



Dominion has nearly two weeks to determine if it will sue. Ardoin’s office said it won’t determine next steps until Dominion makes that decision.