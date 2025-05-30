Louisiana unemployment claims are rising 

Following national trends, unemployment claims in Louisiana saw significant increases last week.

There were 2,232 initial unemployment claims filed in Louisiana last week, an 11.8% increase from the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The figures are also 2.2% higher than the same period last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, increased to 1,889 from the previous week’s average of 1,752.

The unemployment continued claims grew 3.1% from the previous week.

The Louisiana filings match national trends. Filings for jobless aid jumped across the nation last week, with filings rising 6.2% higher than analysts predicted, though experts say American workers broadly remain secure in their jobs.