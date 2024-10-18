Louisiana unemployment claims are on the rise 

New unemployment claims in Louisiana rose 7.7% for the week ending Oct. 12.

There were 1,779 initial claims filed last week in Louisiana, up from the previous week’s 1,651. The filings grew 18.7% from the same period last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, increased 7.2% to 1,699 from the previous week’s average of 1,585.

While initial claims grew, there was a slight decrease—0.77%—in continued claims.

Continued claims also remain 5% below the comparable figure for the same period last year.