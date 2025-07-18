Louisiana unemployment claims are inching higher

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana rose for the week ending July 12, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The state reported 2,077 initial claims for the week ending July 12, up 18.8% from the previous week. The number is down from the same time last year, however, when 2,132 claims were filed.

Continued unemployment claims, which track the number of individuals still receiving benefits, also increased. The state reported 12,278 continued claims for the week ending July 12, up 2.6% from the 11,967 filed the week prior. The figure remains well below the same period last year, when 14,415 continued claims were filed.