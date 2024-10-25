Louisiana unemployment claims are down. Get the details

New unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped 12.4% for the week ending Oct. 12 after rising the previous week.

There were 1,583 new unemployment claims filed in the state last week, down from the previous week’s 1,779. The filings were also slightly higher than the same period last year, which saw 1,562 filings.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, decreased 1.8% to 1,669 from the previous week’s average of 1,699.

Continued claims also continued its descent, with claims dropping 1.5% for the week ending Oct. 12.