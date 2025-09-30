Louisiana tops nation in flood insurance payouts

Louisiana has received more federal flood insurance payouts than any other state, The Center Square reports.

Since its inception, NFIP has paid $20.7 billion across 361,000 Louisiana claims, with Orleans Parish topping the list at $7.2 billion. Jefferson ($3.5 billion), St. Tammany, St. Bernard and East Baton Rouge round out the top five.

Nationwide, Louisiana leads both in total claims and dollars paid—surpassing even Florida and Texas. But the program’s authorization expires Tuesday, Sept. 30, and without congressional action, new policies and renewals will halt, while FEMA’s borrowing authority will shrink from $30.4 billion to just $1 billion, limiting its ability to pay claims after a major storm.

Past lapses have disrupted thousands of home sales daily, and this time could coincide with a government shutdown.

