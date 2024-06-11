Louisiana Survey: See what residents are saying when it comes to crime 

Findings from LSU’s 2024 Louisiana Survey show Louisiana residents approve of a broad spectrum of policies to address crime and criminal justice issues.

This is the second of three planned reports from the survey, which polled 511 Louisiana residents over the phone and 540 others online from March 20 to April 3.

According to the survey, a large majority of Louisiana residents (72%) say the amount of crime has increased in the past few years, but only 41% say crime is increasing in their local communities.

Although most Louisianans were not victims of crime over the past year, a majority say they know someone who was the victim of a property crime (58%) and many personally know someone who was attacked or threatened with violence (44%).

Majorities of state residents support sending Louisiana State Police to help local law enforcement in areas with high crime (84%), having the state Office of the Attorney General take over prosecutions of some local crimes in areas with high crime rates (74%) and increasing spending for local law enforcement (56%).

Majorities of Louisiana residents also support more alternatives to prison (86%) and allowing judges to have flexibility in sentencing people convicted of crimes (65%). Most (55%) continue to approve of the criminal justice reforms passed in recent years.

Read the full report.