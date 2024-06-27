Louisiana Supreme Court denies request for rehearing in St. George case

The Louisiana Supreme Court’s decision allowing the creation of the city of St. George will stand after it rejected EBR Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole’s request for a rehearing on Thursday.

In April, the court ruled 4-3 that the lower courts made an error by denying incorporation of St. George and rendered judgment in favor of incorporation for the new city, which will be the fifth-largest in the state.

The city-parish filed a request for a rehearing claiming there were questions about the boundaries as well as revenues and taxes.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome first filed suit in 2019 against two organizers of the city of St. George incorporation effort, Norman Browning and Chris Rials, challenging their ability to provide services to voters in the proposed new city and claiming incorporation would “have a substantial adverse impact on the city of Baton Rouge as well as the remaining unincorporated areas of the parish.”

The state Supreme Court picked up the case in November after a state appeals court over the summer affirmed the trial court’s decision that the St. George incorporation effort did not fully comply with state law.

Voters approved the proposed municipality in October 2019.