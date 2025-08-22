Louisiana spent millions in taxpayer money to land the Super Bowl. Was it worth it?

Louisiana leaders are touting a $1.25 billion economic impact from Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, but records show taxpayers covered tens of millions in subsidies and expenses to land the game.

In 2024, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development hired Greater New Orleans Inc. to support fundraising efforts and media promotion tied to the city’s bid. An initial $450,000 agreement was later amended to add $4.5 million, with the goal of helping the state raise $25 million “to support Super Bowl implementation needs.”

The Legislature separately granted $10 million to the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee out of the state’s general fund, which was labeled a “qualified major event” under the state Major Events incentive program.

According to cooperative endeavor agreements, Greater New Orleans was tasked with coordinating messaging about the region and serving as “an advisor, coordinator and driver of a broad, positive media message.” In December—two months before the game—the department approved an additional $1.5 million for Greater New Orleans to help oversee infrastructure improvements across multiple parishes and municipalities, according to the agreement.

Greater New Orleans said those infrastructure improvements totaled $70 million, though it is unclear how much of that bill was footed by the state.

