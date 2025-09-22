Louisiana shifts large contract away from CVS Health

Louisiana is reshaping its prescription drug coverage for public employees, shifting one major contract away from CVS Health while keeping the company’s largest agreement intact, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Lawmakers approved a $390.6 million contract with Southern Scripts, owned by Louisiana-based Liviniti, to manage commercial health insurance plans. At the same time, CVS affiliate SilverScript retained a $748.8 million Medicare Part D contract, which lawmakers say no competitor could match financially.

The move follows years of frustration with CVS Caremark, which independent pharmacists accused of squeezing reimbursement rates and favoring chain stores. Officials say Liviniti’s entry will give commercial plan enrollees more pharmacy options and provide the state greater transparency into drug pricing, though costs will rise slightly compared with sticking exclusively with CVS.

The pharmacy benefit shake-up comes just months after a legislative showdown over banning pharmacy benefit managers from owning retail pharmacies and a state lawsuit challenging CVS’s aggressive lobbying tactics.

