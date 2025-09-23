Louisiana shakes up its energy oversight

Louisiana will complete a major overhaul of its natural resources agency Oct. 1, when the Department of Energy and Natural Resources officially becomes the Department of Conservation and Energy, The Center Square writes.

The change, authorized by Act 458 of the 2025 session, restructures the agency’s four offices into six new divisions focused on permitting, enforcement, leasing, planning and administration. New Secretary Dustin Davidson, who helped design the reorganization, says the updated framework is meant to modernize operations, replace decades-old workflows, and balance economic development with environmental protection. The law expands rulemaking authority, strengthens oversight of orphan wells and pipelines, and establishes expedited permitting programs with defined review timelines.

Davidson acknowledges an “adjustment period” for staff, industry and the public but says the goal is more transparent, predictable processes.

Officials describe the change as the most significant update to Louisiana’s natural resources agency since its creation nearly 50 years ago.

