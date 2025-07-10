Louisiana sets new rules for large-scale renewable energy projects

Louisiana is launching new permitting rules for large-scale renewable energy products, including wind, solar and battery storage systems, The Center Square reports.

House Bill 459, recently signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry, establishes the new permitting framework, with permits being granted only with proof of financial backing and a plan for dismantling the facility after its useful life. The new law also includes strict requirements for buffers and screening.

Beginning in 2026, any solar generation project in Louisiana with a footprint of 75 acres or more will require a state permit.

The law also introduces new permitting requirements for wind turbines and energy storage systems.

The rules won’t apply to residential use.

Solar output continues to grow across the Midcontinent Independent System Operator region, which includes Louisiana. According to MISO’s monthly operations report, solar generation reached 2,474 gigawatt hours in April 2025, up from just 1,101 GWh a year earlier. The March peak saw solar supplying 18.6% of MISO load in that hour—a record high.

MISO data also shows that in February 2025 alone, solar generation jumped by nearly 200 GWh, reflecting significant regional investment and deployment.

