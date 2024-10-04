Louisiana sees a dip in initial jobless claims

New unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped around 2.3% for the week ending Sept. 28.

There were 1,664 initial insurance claims filed last week, down from the prior week’s 1,703. The filings grew 6.3% from the similar period last year when 1,566 claims were filed.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, dropped 0.32% to 1,558, from the prior week’s average of 1,563.

Continued unemployment claims dropped 1.7% for the week. There were 11,913 continued claims filed last week, a 6.7% drop from the comparable time last year.

The four-week moving average for continued claims dropped 2% to 12,273, down from the prior week’s average of 12,528.