Louisiana schools weigh how to safely bring AI into the classroom

Louisiana education officials are debating how aggressively the state should regulate artificial intelligence in classrooms as policymakers consider new oversight models for rapidly emerging education technology, The Center Square writes.

A Board of Elementary and Secondary Education work group recently outlined three possible approaches: creating a state-run clearinghouse of approved AI tools, establishing a statewide vetting framework that districts apply locally, or adopting a hybrid model combining local oversight with targeted state reporting for major AI implementations.

State leaders have so far signaled a preference for preserving local decision-making rather than imposing strict mandates, emphasizing that school systems already control how technology is purchased and used.

Meanwhile, Louisiana has begun cautiously expanding AI in education, allocating roughly $1 million in federal funds for student access to platforms such as Amira, Khanmigo and Writable. Officials say the tools are meant to supplement instruction, not replace core learning, while teacher training and professional development efforts are ramping up as educators adapt to AI’s growing role in the classroom.

