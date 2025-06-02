Louisiana records show this refinery spilled toxic waste for months

Atlantic Alumina, also known as Atalco, is under investigation after state and federal inspectors documented months-long toxic waste leaks from its Gramercy refinery into surrounding public lands and waterways, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality inspectors found multiple breaches in levees meant to contain “red mud,” a highly caustic industrial byproduct laced with arsenic, cadmium, chromium and other hazardous metals. The waste eroded levees, contaminated the Blind River Swamp, and killed vegetation.

The company has received 23 violation notices since August, but LDEQ has issued only a warning letter to date. Soil and water tests revealed heavy metal concentrations far above federal safety thresholds—including cadmium and arsenic levels exceeding safe limits by 1,000% and 9,000%, respectively.

Atalco, the country’s last remaining alumina refinery, had not consistently inspected its levees for over three years, state records show. Some containment lakes were constructed without liners, heightening environmental risks. The full extent of the public health impact remains unclear, but regulators and experts warn of long-term contamination risks to groundwater, crops and ecosystems near Lake Maurepas.

Read the full story.