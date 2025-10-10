Louisiana parishes want more control over carbon capture projects

Louisiana’s bid to lead in carbon capture and sequestration is running into local resistance, as parish leaders push for greater control over Class VI CO2 injection well permits, The Center Square writes.

Officials in Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes say they want to balance environmental protection—especially of the Chicot Aquifer—with potential economic gains. Business groups, however, warn that delays could cost the state jobs and investment, with neighboring Texas poised to capitalize.

LABI President Will Green urges parish leaders to “focus on the facts,” noting CCS projects could generate millions in local taxes and sustain long-term growth.

A study commissioned by Allen Parish projects $81 million in local labor income and $103 million in added GDP over 12 years. Another LSU analysis estimates a Calcasieu Parish CCS hub could prevent $11.3 billion in climate damages while creating nearly 1,000 construction jobs across Louisiana and Texas—underscoring the stakes in the state’s carbon future.

