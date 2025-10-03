Louisiana natural gas storage hub projected to enhance market efficiency

Black Bayou Gas Storage has secured its final federal approval, clearing the way for a massive energy infrastructure build-out in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, The Center Square reports.

The hub will tap four salt domes to store up to 34.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, with bi-directional pipelines and compression facilities designed to deliver 2 Bcf per day to LNG exporters across southwest Louisiana and into Texas.

Located within 25 miles of 10 current and planned liquefaction plants—including those driving Louisiana’s LNG boom—the project positions itself as one of the Gulf Coast’s most interconnected balancing hubs, with access to 10 interstate pipelines. Backers, including global trading firm Mercuria, tout the facility as critical for smoothing volatility in natural gas markets during peak demand and extreme weather.

While initially focused on gas, developers say the caverns could one day store oil, propane, butane, or even hydrogen, expanding Louisiana’s role in global energy trade.

