Louisiana National Flood Insurance Program policyholders received $2.4B for flood

In the year since widespread flooding destroyed tens of thousands of homes and businesses, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid out more than $2.4 billion to policyholders, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says.

The data, released today, comes as officials in Baton Rouge and other cities mark the one-year anniversary of the flood.

A multiagency effort that includes members of the private sector, local and state governments and various federal entities to support flood recovery efforts is ongoing. And after the flood, the state created the Louisiana Supply Chain and Transportation Council to make Louisiana’s transportation systems more resilient.

It also launched a housing initiative to identify landlords, property owners and managers in disaster-designated parishes who would agree to make affordable homes, apartments and other housing units available to displaced residents.

On average, Louisiana flood insurance policyholders received payments of $88,300 in payments and more than $361 million in advanced flood insurance payments were made, the agency notes. Approximately 40% of the damaged homes were in moderate- and low-risk areas.

Louisiana residents have until Friday, Sept. 1, to file proof of loss forms for newly discovered damage.

