Louisiana misses the cut on another prime economic development project

Months after losing a $10 billion petrochemical project to the Texas, multiple news outlets are reporting that the state has lost out on another major economic development project.

The state has been shut out of the competition to land a new auto plant—a $1.6 billion joint venture from Toyota and Mazda that will create 4,000 jobs, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

Eleven states are in the hunt for the project, with Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Texas on the short list.

Read the USA Today Network’s full story.