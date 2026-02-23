Louisiana LNG terminal projects are caught in US-Korea trade crossfire

A U.S. request for South Korea to invest in Louisiana’s liquefied natural gas industry has emerged as a flashpoint in trade negotiations, with President Donald Trump threatening to raise tariffs on Korean goods back to 25%, The Korea Times writes.

According to reports cited by Korean officials, Seoul’s reluctance to commit to LNG export terminal investments is seen as a factor behind the renewed tariff pressure. The issue centers on major Gulf Coast projects, including Venture Global’s $28 billion CP2 development in Calcasieu Parish and Woodside Energy’s $17.5 billion Louisiana project.

While Japan has pledged significant U.S. energy investments under a broader package, Korea has taken a more cautious stance, citing profitability concerns and the need for legislative approval on overseas spending.

For Louisiana, the negotiations underscore how global trade dynamics, energy exports and geopolitical leverage are increasingly intertwined with the state’s multibillion-dollar LNG build-out.

