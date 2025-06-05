Louisiana Legislature approves dramatic changes to ethics law

Louisiana lawmakers have passed sweeping changes to state ethics laws that will significantly hinder efforts to investigate and penalize misconduct by public officials and employees, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

House Bill 674, backed by Gov. Jeff Landry and crafted in part by his personal attorney, makes it harder to bring charges by raising the threshold for investigations, shortening timelines and allowing officials to shield themselves by requesting advisory opinions.The law also expands allowable private travel for legislators and reduces financial disclosure requirements.

Despite ethics board objections and opposition from the Public Affairs Research Council, the bill overwhelmingly passed. Critics argue the changes tip the process heavily in favor of those accused and undermine accountability.

A second measure, HB160, also nearing passage, looks to further limit investigations by requiring public disclosure of whistleblower identities and restricting the types of evidence the board can consider. Its sponsor, Rep. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, R-Denham Springs, says she is bringing the legislation based on her personal experience with the ethics board, which fined her $1,500 in 2023.

Combined, the legislation reshapes ethics enforcement in Louisiana, drawing sharp criticism from watchdogs who warn it will stifle oversight and deter legitimate complaints.

