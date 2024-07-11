Louisiana legislators grill DOTD over communication and funding issues

Legislators questioned Department of Transportation and Development officials Wednesday on the communication, timing and funding of their services, The Center Square reports.

The Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee met to discuss funds allocated to DOTD districts, which are different from legislative districts. DOTD received nearly $400 million in funding from the infrastructure fund and other excess funds, with the nine districts each given $7.5 million for preserving the existing system.

Sixty-four percent of respondents to the 2023 Louisiana Transportation System User Survey said the most important thing when it comes to transportation funding is to maintain what is already in existence. The second most important matter is improving transportation safety.

Legislators on the committee agreed that communication is an issue with the department. Rep. Kellee Dickerson, R-Denham Springs, complained that it took her six months to get in contact with engineers to explain the timing of a project to her. Many representatives said they didn’t know what district they were in or how their money was allocated until receiving a pamphlet that morning.

“I just want the communication,” Dickerson says. “It would be that simple.”

