Louisiana lawmakers want to revisit state’s new closed primary system

Louisiana lawmakers are already looking to change the state’s new closed party primary system before it has even been fully used, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Two Republican legislators have filed bills to remove Board of Elementary and Secondary Education races from the new partisan primary structure set to debut in 2027. Under the law passed last year at the urging of Gov. Jeff Landry, several offices—including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the Public Service Commission and Louisiana Supreme Court—will move from the state’s traditional “jungle primary” to a closed party primary, where voters can only participate in the primary of the party with which they are registered.

Supporters say limiting the system now could save the state millions in election costs and avoid confusion among voters. But the debate also reflects deeper political tensions surrounding the change.

Some state leaders say the closed primary system was pushed largely to reshape the dynamics of Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Bill Cassidy faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.