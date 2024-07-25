Louisiana lawmakers scrap plan for a constitutional convention this summer

Despite a last-minute push from Gov. Jeff Landry’s revenue secretary, Louisiana lawmakers will not return to the Capitol this summer to address tax and budget policy in a special session, nor will they convene for a constitutional convention, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Legislative leadership is expected to make a formal statement on Thursday, but House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, told House members Wednesday about the decision not to hold a session.



“Based on my conversations with legislative leaders, there’s not going to be a special session in August,” said Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, chair of the Senate committee that oversees tax policy.



While the August dates are out, lawmakers may still meet for a special session on insurance and tax policy later this year or in early 2025 before their regular session in April starts.



“I wouldn’t rule out something happening later this year,” says James Lee, spokesperson for Louisiana Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson, who is leading efforts to overhaul the state’s tax system.

Legislative leaders also plan to conduct a series of hearings on budget, taxes and insurance policy over the next few months to educate the public and newer lawmakers on the challenges the state faces.

