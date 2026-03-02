Louisiana lawmakers move to rein in AI

Louisiana lawmakers are advancing at least 18 bills aimed at placing guardrails on artificial intelligence ahead of the 2026 regular session, signaling one of the state’s most sweeping technology policy pushes to date, The Center Square writes.

The proposals span criminal law, health care, political campaigns, consumer protection and workplace practices, reflecting growing concern over how quickly AI tools are being adopted.

Several measures target AI-generated sexual imagery and child exploitation, including expanded penalties for possessing or distributing deepfake content. Lawmakers are also considering restrictions on chatbots that could solicit minors, transmit explicit material or encourage self-harm, with enforcement authority granted to the attorney general and potential civil liability for companies.

Other bills would require disclosure of AI-generated content, establish consumer rights and regulate AI use in health care, limiting it to administrative or analytical support rather than diagnosis or treatment.

Together, the proposals signal Louisiana’s intent to define clearer accountability as AI use accelerates across industries.

The Center Square has the full story.