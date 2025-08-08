Louisiana joins the fight against a $22B Midwest grid upgrade plan

Utility regulators in North Dakota have enlisted support from counterparts in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Montana to oppose $22 billion in planned electric grid upgrades from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The July 30 complaint to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission challenges MISO’s benefit calculations for 24 transmission projects in its northern subregion, calling them “unjust and unreasonable” for North Dakota customers.

While the southern states wouldn’t bear any costs for the upgrades, some Republican commissioners have voiced opposition tied to renewable energy in MISO’s long-term plans. Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis, a Democrat, said it’s rare for states to unite on a federal complaint over an issue that doesn’t affect all members, and he intends to vote against ratifying Louisiana’s participation.

MISO operates the grid in 15 states and parts of Canada, updating its transmission plan annually to identify major maintenance and expansion projects.

