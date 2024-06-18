Louisiana joins coalition of states pushing back against green energy transition

Louisiana has joined a 19-state coalition challenging a federal agency requiring states to implement a “green energy” transition, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Led by Texas, the states filed a complaint last week with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in response to a rule it passed to advance federal control over the nation’s electric grid. Historically, state regulatory bodies determine the most efficient mix of energy sources for their states but FERC’s new rule appears to be an unfunded mandate, requiring states to implement “green energy” electricity generation and cover the costs to transition to it.

In the complaint, the states argue that FERC’s rule exceeds its authority, is arbitrary and capricious and creates “unjust, unreasonable, and/or unduly discriminatory rates” that violate the Federal Power Act.

Read the full story.