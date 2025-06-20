Louisiana job losses have eased, but unemployment lingers

Louisiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims dropped for the week ending June 14, according to data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The state reported 2,053 initial claims, down from 2,471 the previous week—a 16.9% decrease. Compared to the same period last year, when 2,020 initial claims were filed, the number represents a 1.6% year-over-year increase.

The four-week moving average for initial claims ticked up slightly to 2,222, from 2,208 the week before.

Continued unemployment insurance claims, which reflect the number of individuals still receiving benefits, increased to 11,804 for the week ending June 14, up from 11,212 the prior week—a 5.3% rise. However, the figure remains 13.9% lower than the 13,705 continued claims reported during the same week in 2024.

The four-week moving average for continued claims rose to 10,997, compared to 10,567 the previous week.