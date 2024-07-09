Louisiana: It’s one of the cheapest states to live in

Louisiana’s cost of living for a single person is $41,233, the eighth lowest in the nation, CNBC reports.

The state with the lowest cost of living is West Virginia, closely followed by Arkansas and Oklahoma, according to a recently published SmartAsset analysis. The costs were calculated using MIT’s Living Wage calculator looking at necessities like housing, transportation, health care, taxes and other common expenses.

The average annual wage for those living in East Baton Rouge Parish is $61,724, according to the latest figures available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

