Louisiana isn’t the only state agreeing to home insurer demands

Home insurers are pushing for big rate increases and weakened consumer protections—and increasingly getting what they ask for, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Nationwide, state regulators are seemingly buckling to industry demands in fear that insurers will exit their markets, leaving residents with few coverage options. In the last year, one state has decided its regulator can no longer veto rate requests and another has made it easier for insurers to reduce storm coverage. A third has agreed to expand the types of costs companies can take into account when setting rates.

States are also giving home insurers almost everything they ask for on rates, an analysis conducted for The Wall Street Journal suggests.

In Louisiana, where back-to-back hurricanes have sent insurers rushing to the exits, lawmakers this spring axed a rule making it hard for companies to drop customers of three or more years standing. They also ended the insurance commissioner’s right to veto rate requests upfront.

The changes are designed to create “an attractive environment for insurance companies to do business,” says Gabe Firment, the Republican lawmaker behind one of the bills. The state last year was the second most expensive in the nation for home insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute, an industry group.

