Louisiana initial jobless claims up nearly 16% from the previous week

Louisiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims increased for the week ending June 7, according to data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The state reported 2,471 initial claims, up from 2,131 the previous week—a 15.9% increase. Compared to the same period last year, when 2,193 initial claims were filed, the number reflects a 12.7% year-over-year rise.

Continued unemployment insurance claims, which reflect the number of individuals still receiving benefits, rose to 11,212 for the week, up from 10,569 the prior week. However, the figure remains 13.9% lower than the 13,030 continued claims reported during the same week in 2024.