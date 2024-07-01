Louisiana initial jobless claims inch higher

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana edged slightly higher during the fourth week of June, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

There were 2,030 initial unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending June 22, 10 more from the previous week.

Claims are down 7%, however, from the same week last year.

Continued claims remain on the rise, with 13,989 claims filed during the fourth week of June, up 2% from the previous week’s 13,705 claims. Continued claims were 4% lower than the same week last year.