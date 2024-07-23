Louisiana has some of the nation’s worst school systems, study finds

Louisiana falls at No. 47 in a new ranking of U.S. states by the quality of their school systems.

A study from WalletHub published on Monday compares states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics to determine the states with the top-performing school systems. While analysts did take a look at obvious indicators of success like academic outcomes, they also accounted for metrics like class size, funding, instructor credentials, performance and safety.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “highest quality of public K-12 education.” Each state’s weighted average across all metrics was then calculated to determine its overall score.

Louisiana’s overall score is 38.17, outperforming only Alaska, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

It should be noted that Louisiana is ranked No. 21 in terms of spending, meaning the state is one of nine to fall under the study’s “High Spending & Weak School System” designation. Louisiana also has the highest share of high school students that have been threatened or injured with a weapon on school property.

The states with the best school systems, according to the study, are Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

Explore the study’s findings here.