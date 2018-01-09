Louisiana governor to Trump: Don’t prosecute medical marijuana

Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking President Donald Trump to shield states’ medical marijuana programs from federal prosecutors, urging the president in a letter released today to “ensure the safe distribution of this life-changing form of treatment.”

The letter, sent to the White House, came in response to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement last week that he’s ending an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on legalized marijuana.

The Department of Justice’s actions “jeopardize this treatment for those who need it in Louisiana and other states, and I am requesting your support in allowing states like Louisiana to offer marijuana as a form of medical treatment without the threat of federal prosecution,” Edwards says in his letter, which was also sent to the state congressional delegation.

Louisiana’s medical marijuana program is just getting organized, with plans to have products available for patients by the summer. Officials involved with the program say they’re not slowing their work to start up operations, while also seeking additional guidance from the Justice Department.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson, who oversees federal prosecutors in Louisiana’s Middle District where both medical marijuana growing operations will be located, has suggested the state’s burgeoning program won’t be affected.

Forty-six states have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. A legal protection exists for medical marijuana growers, processors, sellers and users in the form of a temporary congressional measure that prohibits the Justice Department from using government funds to target them.

Edwards says he’s worried because that language expires Jan. 19 and the Justice Department might seek to eliminate the protection.

