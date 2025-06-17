Louisiana GOP Senate race heats up

The 2026 U.S. Senate race in Louisiana is heating up early—and turning sharply right, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

State Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, has launched a fiery campaign to unseat incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy, spotlighting Cassidy’s 2021 vote to convict Donald Trump in the Capitol riot impeachment trial. In a brash video announcement, Miguez—an accomplished competitive shooter and vocal second Amendment advocate—literally takes aim at targets labeled “Marxism,” “taxes,” “food dyes,” and “trans crap,” echoing his culture-war-focused legislative track record.

Miguez isn’t Cassidy’s only challenger. State Treasurer John Fleming, a former Trump administration official, has also entered the race, and other lesser-known Republicans are signaling bids. Rumors swirl that U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow could join the race, though she’s also in the mix for LSU’s presidency.

For the first time, the Senate contest will play out under Louisiana’s new closed primary system, which could amplify ideological divides. With only party members voting in the March primaries, hardline candidates like Miguez may have a stronger path to unseat moderate incumbents like Cassidy.

Read the full story.