Louisiana educators seek new remedies for student behavior problems

More than 1,400 Louisiana educators were in Baton Rouge Wednesday for the first Behavioral Intervention Summit.

As The Advertiser reports, the event was designed to introduce attendees to national experts, engage them in conversations about social/emotional learning and behavioral challenges and equip them with resources to build support at traditional public schools and alternative sites.

Topics included how to respond to behavior rooted in trauma or stress, how to implement an effective student code of conduct, how to enhance school climate, how to engage families in behavior intervention, how educators’ cultural competency impacts discipline, and how to forge community partnerships for expanded mental health support and other services.

“It is time we rethink discipline in our schools,” said Tangipahoa Parish Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who gave the event’s opening remarks. “Most districts are using a discipline model that is over 30 years old, based primarily on punitive consequences and exclusion of students. We must begin to build supports to teach students better options—ones that will end the school-to-prison pipeline.” Read the full story.