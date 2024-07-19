Louisiana drone technology companies share concerns over security

Several Louisiana-based unmanned aerial vehicle and counter-drone companies pitched the importance of advanced technology this week, The Center Square reports.

In May, Senate Bill 215, authored by Sen. Michael Fesi, R-Houma, was signed by Gov. Jeff Landry. The bill set up a vertiport infrastructure and development fund. Vertiports are essentially landing pads for small, electric aircraft or drones.

With the new fund, and the creation of the Advanced Aviation and Drone Advisory Committee in 2021, several businesses saw Wednesday’s hearing as an opportunity to inform lawmakers on why their technology is important and can set Louisiana apart as a pioneer for the nation.

Robert Perez with Romeo Papa LLC, a drone detection security company, says the government faces a constant threat from drones.

“I think the Chinese and people have been mapping our facilities in Louisiana for years and it’s gonna continue to be a problem,” Perez says.

Perez also argues that prisons and airports have the biggest need for this technology. In the case of prisons, it has to do with contraband smuggling, and in the case of airports, it involves interference with flight patterns.

“Around prisons, we’ve seen some drone activity there. We’ve seen drones flying around airports at the approach end of the runways. That’s dangerous. It’s a problem,” Perez says.

