Louisiana court clerks ask lawmakers to scale back records removal mandate

Louisiana court clerks are urging lawmakers to scale back a new state law that allows hundreds of elected officials—and their family members—to demand the removal of personal information from online court and property records, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Clerks say the mandate is costly, unclear in scope and operationally burdensome, potentially requiring constant monitoring and redaction of documents ranging from divorce filings to mortgage records.

House Bill 67 would exempt clerks from the requirement, similar to the carve-out granted to the Secretary of State’s office. Transparency advocates argue the broader law was rushed through late in the 2025 session without sufficient public vetting. Critics also warn it extends beyond government databases, exposing private citizens and media outlets to potential lawsuits or criminal penalties for sharing basic information about covered officials.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.