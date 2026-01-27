Louisiana corrections spending balloons amid longer sentences

Louisiana’s tough-on-crime sentencing changes are driving a sharp rise in state prison costs, putting new pressure on the budget just two years after Gov. Jeff Landry and lawmakers lengthened dozens of criminal sentences, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The administration is seeking an $82 million year-over-year increase for the corrections system, an 11% jump that would push annual state spending close to $800 million. Angola alone would see at least $17.5 million in additional funding, reflecting a growing inmate population and planned expansion.

State officials attribute much of the surge in spending to longer sentences, reduced parole access and limits on credit for time served, which are keeping people incarcerated longer and swelling prison populations statewide. Since 2024, Louisiana’s inmate count has climbed by roughly 2,000, with Angola adding hundreds more. Rising medical costs for an aging prison population are also driving expenses, adding to long-term fiscal concerns. Critics warn the latest increase may be only the beginning, as more people are sentenced under tougher guidelines.

