Louisiana boasts of nearly four years of consecutive year-over-year job growth

Louisiana experienced both month-over-month and year-over-year job growth in February, according to data released today by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state’s seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment for February grew by nearly 3,000 from January. Officials say the series has seen over-the-month employment gains in 22 of the last 28 months and 47 consecutive months with an over-the-year gain.

Baton Rouge saw 500 jobs added in February from January and gained 4,500 jobs as compared to February 2024.

Among Louisiana’s ten MSAs, Alexandria, Houma and Monroe each posted job losses while the remaining areas posted gains.

Major industries showing the largest job gains over the month include professional and business services, private education and health services and manufacturing.

See the full release from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.