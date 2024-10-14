Local wagyu-centric food trailer opening first brick-and-mortar

Wagyulicious, a Baton Rouge food trailer with a focus on wagyu burgers, will soon be opening its first brick-and-mortar location.

The trailer got its start in 2022 and has since popped up at area businesses like Agile Brewing, The Boot Store, Cypress Coast Brewing Co., Rally Cap Brewing Co. and Tin Roof Brewing Co.

The new brick-and-mortar—called Wagyulicious Burgers and Brews—will be located at 11950 Cloverland Court just off Airline Highway. While a precise opening date is not yet set in stone, owner Jeremy Free tells Daily Report that the restaurant likely won’t be opening its doors until 2025.

As for the future of the food trailer, Free says that while it is currently on hiatus he does plan on reintroducing it once he feels comfortable with how the brick-and-mortar is running. He’s hoping that’ll happen sometime before next summer.

For those unfamiliar, wagyu is a Japanese breed of cattle prized for its extraordinary marbling. That marbling translates into remarkably tender meat with a rich, buttery flavor.

The wagyu beef market has exploded in recent years due to an increased demand for high-quality meat and unique dining experiences, according to Fortune Business Insights. The global wagyu beef market, currently valued at $25.34 billion, is projected to grow to $42.69 billion by 2032.