Local veto power? State lawmakers push to put carbon storage in parish hands

Louisiana lawmakers are moving to give local governments new authority over carbon capture and sequestration projects, a shift that could reshape one of the state’s fastest-growing industrial sectors, The Center Square writes.

Bills filed by Rep. Mike Johnson would bar the use of eminent domain for carbon storage pipelines and facilities and allow parish governments or voters to decide whether such projects can move forward in their communities. Johnson has framed the legislation as a matter of fairness and property rights, arguing that private companies should not be able to force landowners off their property or bypass local opposition.

The proposals arrive amid a broader political fight over carbon capture. In October, Gov. Jeff Landry ordered state regulators to halt permitting on new projects with no end date, effectively freezing development statewide. A Baton Rouge-based nonprofit has since sued the state, alleging existing laws that allow eminent domain for private carbon-storage ventures violate constitutional protections. Together, the bills, executive action and lawsuit signal growing resistance that could delay or redirect billions of dollars in planned energy and industrial investments across Louisiana.

