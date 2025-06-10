Local line of syrups and mixers is catching on across the state

A banana-flavored tiki drink sparked Derek Stewart’s latest venture: Exquisite Elixirs, a Louisiana-based line of small-batch mixers and syrups launched in late 2023, 225 writes.

Stewart, already known for co-founding Gilla Brewing and opening The Meatatory butcher shop, now bottles flavors like smoked bloody mary and bananas Foster syrup. His creations—designed for cocktails, coffee, and even ice cream—are sold at nearly 20 retailers statewide and featured at bars in Gonzales and Prairieville.

Stewart handles every part of the process himself, from production to distribution, and emphasizes quality ingredients and seasonal creativity. Summer offerings include a basil cucumber smash mixer and a special Father’s Day syrup called Sportsman’s Paradise, made with tobacco bitters and cigar leaf.

While he’s cautious about expanding too fast, Stewart says his flavor choices come from personal favorites and feedback during local tastings.

Exquisite Elixirs remains a one-man operation fueled by experimentation, high standards, and a love of bold, fresh flavors. Expansion may be on the horizon, but for now, Stewart is focused on crafting each bottle by hand.

