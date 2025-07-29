Local holding company acquires 70 lots in Ascension development

A Baton Rouge holding company has purchased 70 lots in the Delaune Estates community in Ascension Parish.

Pavo Capital Inc., represented by Lee Foster, bought the lots from Lynn Levy Land Company LLC for $6.7 million in a deal filed Thursday with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Jonathan Starns and Brandon Dodson handled the transaction for Lynn Levy Land Company.

The purchased lots are part of the development’s third filing, according to sales documents.

Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Jeffery Purpera and Foster as directors of Pavo Capital Inc.

Delaune Estates, developed by Level Homes, is one of the homebuilder’s five Ascension residential developments. The community is located off La. 73, between Cattle Avenue and White Road, and offers three-, four- and five-bedroom options, starting at $335,000.

Pavo Capital has recently acquired property in several other residential developments. The company purchased 23 lots in Water’s Edge last month for $2.3 million. It also bought 31 lots in Atwater Reserve in May and 33 lots in Highlandia in Denham Springs in April.

Level Homes acquired a 45-acre tract as part of the second filing for the development in February.