Local furniture chain to close Baton Rouge location

Furniture Gallery, a local chain of furniture stores, is closing its location in the newly redeveloped Ardenwood Shopping Center on Florida Boulevard.

While a precise closing date is currently uncertain, a store representative tells Daily Report that the store will close its doors at some point in October. A closeout sale is ongoing.

Furniture Gallery also operates stores in Baker, Gonzales and Walker. All three of those locations will remain open, the store representative says. The family-owned business has been serving the Capital Region since 2016.

The closure comes at a time when the area surrounding the store is seeing something of a revitalization.

Notably, Rouses Market opened its much-anticipated north Baton Rouge store in the same shopping center in January. Prior to that store’s opening, the area had struggled for years to attract a grocer.

The shopping center is also just a stone’s throw from the new Amazon fulfillment center which itself is spurring area development.