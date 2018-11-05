Local foster parents encourage others to engage  

Soft rays of morning sun stretch down through the oak trees at City Park as a bright-eyed baby bounces in the laps of Brandee and Rhett Sandusky. It is the first fall day the couple is sharing with this 8-month-old.



Just like any other parents of a newborn, the Sanduskys are cherishing every “first” in her life. First smiles and first giggles and crawling across the kitchen floor. During this first year of life, each day brings a new reason to celebrate.



But unlike most parents, the Sanduskys know they likely won’t be the ones to witness all of this child’s special moments to come, as InRegister details in its recent feature on Baton Rouge area foster families.

As first-time foster parents, they are committed to caring fully, but they’re also prepared for the day when they will say goodbye.



“Our job is to keep her healthy and safe while her biological parents work on being healthy,” Brandee says as the baby sits cradled in Rhett’s arms. “From the beginning, we were adamant with everyone that we were not trying to take this baby. Foster children need someone who will love them as much as they can, even though in the end there may be intense heartbreak.”

The Sanduskys are among a growing number of Louisiana adults who are becoming certified to care for children through the foster care system. Over the past 10 years, the total number of certified foster homes in the state increased from 1,654 to 2,072, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services.



These parents come from a variety of backgrounds but share a singular goal: to provide a safe and nurturing, yet typically temporary, environment for children who have been removed from their own homes.

