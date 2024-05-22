Local developer has plans for Longwood Plantation site near L’Auberge

Developer Mike Wampold has purchased 85 acres on River Road south of L’Auberge, including historic Longwood Plantation, according to a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

Wampold’s MWIII Hospitality III LLC bought the property from Nevada-based Yankton Investments LLC, represented by Christopher Rogers, for $100 and other considerations. CT Corporation in Baton Rouge is the registered agent for Yankton Investments, secretary of state records show.

Longwood Plantation was built in around 1785. It was added to Louisiana’s National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

The plan is to build single-family homes on the property. No timetable has been set for the development.

“We’re still in the planning phase,” Wampold says.

Wampold is also working on the Harveston development, a 1,800-acre mixed-used site at Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

He mentioned the property’s access to River Road is one of the reasons for the purchase.

“When you go down Nicholson in Iberville Parish, that is the next railroad crossing,” Wampold says. “This property is the next closest crossing to Baton Rouge. It’s close to LSU and Bluebonnet. L’Auberge employs 1,000 people, which is a market right there. The location, the beauty of the property and the Baton Rouge housing market interested us.”